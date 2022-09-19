WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent.

Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records.

Salloum's attorney said neither the police officer who charged Salloum nor the alleged victim appeared for the hearing, so the case was closed.

Salloum, 42, had been accused of kissing someone on the lips twice, which was unwanted by the victim, at a property Salloum owns in Whitehall. His attorney had maintained his innocence since Salloum was charged in June.

Salloum is a school board member for the Whitehall-Coplay School District, according to its website, and a real estate agent in the Allentown area.