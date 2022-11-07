Harlem Globetrotters to PPL Center poster
Photo: PPL Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Harlem Globetrotters will be making a stop in Allentown this winter.

The iconic basketball team is set to play at the PPL Center on Friday, Feb. 17, the venue announced Monday morning.

It's part of their 2023 World Tour.

Tickets go on sale next Monday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m.

