LYNN TWP., Pa. - Hartman's Butcher Shop in New Tripoli, which closed in 2021, will reopen this fall under new ownership.
Lehigh Financial Group, which provides financing for investors and businesses, said Hartman's will get some renovations and open under the name Carey and Schnalzer Quality Meats. Business partners Scott Carey of Easton and Mike Schnalzer of Slate Belt Butchery, Saylorsburg, plan to complete some work at the 7291 Autumn Road (off Route 309) store before opening the doors.
The business closed in July 2021 when the previous owner, Dennis Hartman, retired. The operation started in 1940, according to Lehigh Financial, and was in the Hartman family for three generations. The shop was known for its meat and its statue of a pig looking toward the road.
The new shop will sell some of the sausages and other items that Hartman made, as well as new offerings.
Carey and Schnalzer will continue their wholesale meat business under the Slate Belt Butchery name.
They acquired the Hartman's real estate, along with equipment and a smokehouse, and some of Hartman's recipes. The butcher shop covers 6,000 square feet.
Jeff Barber of Lehigh Financial Group, 122 N. Fifth St., Allentown, arranged the federal Small Business Administration loan for the partners to buy and improve the property.
The business may open in September, with a potential "soft opening," held before a formal grand opening, in August.
