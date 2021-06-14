CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The Northampton County Community Support Program has created an award to honor those who have been a positive influence on people with mental health conditions.
Local business, Hartzell's Pharmacy has been honored after a difficult year during the pandemic.
Northampton County proclaimed June 14th as Hartzell's Pharmacy Day.
They helped our mental health consumers by getting vaccinated, and we are so grateful for that," said County Executive, Lamont McClure.
County Executive Lamont McClure presented one of two awards to the Catasauqua business.
The Community Support Program created an appreciation award. The award is the first of its kind and recognizes community members and organizations that have had a positive influence on people with mental health conditions.
"People with serious mental illness such as paranoia and schizophrenia might not get vaccinated but for a pharmacy like Hartzell's. They are a great community partner," continued McClure.
In a typical year, the pharmacy gives out roughly 500 flu vaccines. Since the start of this year, it's administered 7,000 COVID vaccines, and employees are doing it with a smile.
"The best thing you can do for any patient you're serving is to treat them with dignity and respect and know they have their struggles and your job as a provider is to get the best care and best side of health they can be at," said Pharmacy Manager, Vincent Hartzell.
Hartzell says a local pharmacy calls for local support. He says success came from partnerships with local leaders to help get to individuals as quickly as possible.
"It was a very difficult beginning of the year providing vaccines across the valley, and it was nice to receive praise for all the hard work my team did," continued Hartzell.