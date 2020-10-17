Like many other things, the 19th annual Harvest Full of Hope mental health awareness conference will take a virtual platform this year. 

"We made the decision back in March," says president Sean Zimmerman. "We're going to be doing everything over Zoom." 

The conference will take place on Tuesday, October 20, from 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. 

For more information, and links to the conference, visit harvestfullofhope.org

