LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. — The second-generation farmer of a farm in Lehigh County has died.
Ray Hausman, of Hausman Fruit Farm in Lower Milford Township, died Thursday, his family said.
Hausman's father, George, began the farm in 1916. Ray took it over from his dad, and he later passed it on to his son and grandson and their families, the farm said.
"His passion for farming, hard work, and secrets to growing fruits and vegetables will live on at the farm for generations to come," the announcement said.
Hausman's offers seasonal produce, baked goods, an annual fall festival and a Christmas event.
Services for Ray Hausman are set for Saturday, May 14. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made in Ray's memory to the Palm Schwenkfelder Church or the Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center.