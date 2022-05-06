Hausman's Fruit Farm Ray Hausman
L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - The second-generation farmer of a Lehigh County farm has died.

Ray Hausman, of Hausman's Fruit Farm in Lower Milford Township, died Thursday, his family said.

He took over the farm from his dad, and has since passed it on to his son and grandson and their families, the farm said.

"His passion for farming, hard work, and secrets to growing fruits and vegetables will live on at the farm for generations to come," the announcement said.

Services are set for Saturday, May 14.

Hausman's was started in 1916, and offers seasonal produce, baked goods, an annual fall festival and a Christmas event.

