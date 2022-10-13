L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A southern Lehigh County farm says thieves took advantage of its honor system store.

Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.

The Lower Milford Township farm said the people took several cases of inventory and other items off the shelves without paying.

It appears they were driving a red car.

The farm sells produce, canned and baked goods, and dozens of other items, and operates on an honor system. The family is currently running its fall festival on the weekends.

Hausman's asks anyone with information to contact them or state police in Fogelsville at 610-395-1438.