L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like.

Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.

The popular Lower Milford Township farm said the people took at least $1,000 worth of items, and left without paying.

After the family took to Facebook, a woman commented on the post, claiming to be the woman in the surveillance photos. She said she left a note saying she would pay back the farm for the items, but Hausman's tells 69 News they didn't find a note. A public transaction on Venmo shows a woman by the same name sent $100 to Hausman's early Thursday morning.

The woman's social media comment also says she donated the goods to a church in Catasauqua.

Catasauqua Police Chief Douglas Kish tells 69 News that the woman did come to him and ask where she can donate food, and he recommended a local church, but he says he didn't know where the food items had come from.

Meanwhile, the pastor of the Catasauqua church says they did receive some baked good mixes and eggs.

So, what actually happened?

State police and Catasauqua police are trying to figure it out.

And Hausman's, which sells produce, canned and baked goods, and dozens of other items, says they hope they don't have to change their honor system store. The family is currently running its fall festival on the weekends.

