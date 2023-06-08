Hazardous air quality continues Thursday morning after a heavy plume of smoke settled over our area Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke from hundreds of wildfires in Canada blankets the East Coast, but the good news is forecasters are expecting a slight shift in the weather pattern later in the day Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued an updated air quality forecast around 8 a.m. The area is now under a Code Red advisory, after being downgraded to Code Orange overnight and early Thursday morning.

Air quality levels across the 69 News viewing area vary slightly, but most are still well into the "hazardous" level.

In the Lehigh Valley…AQI levels are down from their extreme highs yesterday. But still in the very unhealthy to hazardous range and only slowly falling as expected. Damage done yesterday slow to reverse. pic.twitter.com/UScIIuCGu9 — Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) June 8, 2023

You can check your air quality through the DEP's AirNow.

Some parts of our region are sitting in the 200s on the air quality index (AQI), while others are almost hitting 500. For perspective, good air quality is between 0-50, and hazardous air quality starts at 300.

According to a statistic from Stanford University, being outdoors for a long period of time in an AQI of 150 is equivalent to smoking half a pack of cigarettes.

The low pressure system that was driving smoke into our area will continue to do so Thursday, but it's expected to shift later in the day, keeping the heaviest plumes to western Pennsylvania.

That means the smoke would start to thin out a bit later Thursday, but air quality would still be at very unhealthy levels.

Parts of our area had the worst air quality in the country at points Wednesday, according to AirNow.

The smoke will likely still linger for most of Friday though, but gradual improvements are expected, with a better weekend outlook.