ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Hazmat teams responded to an unknown spill in Jordan Creek on Thanksgiving morning. 

The Allentown and Lehigh County hazmat teams were called to the creek near Gordon Street Bridge off American Parkway, said Chief James Wehr, of the Allentown Fire Department.

The teams placed booms, otherwise known as an absorbent, to soak up and contain the unknown chemical spilled in the creek. 

Wehr says the hazmat teams are still investigating what caused the spill, and what substance the spill was.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said as of Thursday afternoon, the Lehigh County hazmat team determined it was caused by a motor vehicle accident Wednesday evening. 

