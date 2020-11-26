ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Hazmat teams responded to an unknown spill in Jordan Creek this morning.
Allentown Fire Department Chief James Wehr says their hazmat team, along with Lehigh County's team were called to the creek near Gordon Street Bridge off American Parkway.
It was there the team placed booms, otherwise known as an absorbent, to soak up and contain the unknown chemical spilled in the creek.
Wehr says the hazmat teams are still investigating what caused the spill, and what substance the spill was.
69 News reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for more information, but has yet to hear back.