ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The accolades just keep pouring in for beloved Allentown Police Officer James Stanko, who died Monday.
For Eugene McDuffie, working with Det. Stanko to bring gang prevention programs into schools was one of the highlights of his career because Stanko's message of working hard resonated with everyone.
"He has earned his wings, he was an angel, and I will never ever, ever forget him as long as I live," said McDuffie. "He wanted to get that across to the young people that no matter what you tried to accomplish in your life, if you tried you can succeed, and he believed in the impossible."
"Officer Stanko leaves a big hole in the department and in the community," said retired Pastor Bob Stevens of Zions United Church of Christ.
Stevens also saw the impact Stanko had on everyone he touched, especially young people, when he played Santa at his church.
"I don't remember exactly what he said, but I was moved that basically how important they were to him and that he and the other officers were there to help them in whatever way they could. That's why he is such a memorable person," Stevens said.
A memorable person already so very missed.
In a statement, Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca said "the positive impact that he made with so many people, speaks to his character and the legacy that he established."
"He represents the best of the Allentown Police Department and I'm sure there are others who care as much but aren't in quite as public a role but I'm sure he was a real model for them too," Stevens said.
"His kindness, his integrity, I don't see him as an officer, I see him as a brother, I see him as a friend, and believe me I know he has earned his wings," McDuffie said.
Stanko had been in the hospital since the start of the new year, but the statement from police does not specify his cause of death.
He's survived by his wife and two daughters.