L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The long, slow, painful march of saying goodbye arrived in an instant for firefighter Andy Carr.

"It's been the worst two weeks of my life,” the Palmer Municipal Firefighter said through tears.

Carr's best friend and fellow fire fighter John Kalynych died unexpectedly the last week in August.

“He has the personality to really get out there and reach out and get things done. That is one of the biggest things we are going to miss with John,” Carr said.

The 50-year-old served on four fire departments simultaneously and the Lehigh County DA's Office Municipal Emergency Response Team.

His dedication to public service dates to the 1980's, in too many roles to count.

Dozens of first responders, friends, and family honored Kalynych at Lower Saucon Township's Polk Valley Park for his funeral.

“He drove you to want more. He led change and was always promoting growth and progression,” said the Chaplin during the service.

Lower Saucon Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bryan Evans called Kalynych a pioneer in emergency response and instruction, who would stay on scene for hours.

“Some of your viewers are going to realize, wow John took me to the hospital and took care of me in my time of need. So the impact is really immeasurable actually,” he said.

“John, just he had the answer and if he didn't have the answer he was going to find the answer,” Lower Saucon Fire Chief Ty Johnson added.

During the ceremony, his two sons were presented the American flag, an emotional moment heightened during Kalynych's last call, played over the public safety airwaves.

During the final passing of his urn, the true meaning of public service was alive and well.

“If you ever need a brotherhood, it's the fire service,” Carr said.