ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Catholic Diocese is laying to rest a leader.

The funeral mass for former Bishop Edward Cullen is underway at the Cathedral Church of Saint Catharine of Siena.

The funeral mass started right at 11 a.m.

We're told it's a full house inside with archbishops, bishops, schools under the diocese, and community members from all over the state coming to pay their respects.

One by one, people filed in to the Cathedral of Saint Catharine of Siena to lay former bishop Edward Cullen to rest.

He served as the third bishop of the Allentown Diocese for eleven years before retiring in 2009.

He died last week at the age of 90.

"Bishop Cullen was a good man," said Kevin Odonnel, funeral service director. "I liked him."

"He's touched many lives in our parish, in our school, and our diocese," Carolyn Wood said.

Many people attending his funeral mass today remember him as a good man who fought for increased protections for children, forged bonds of cooperation with law enforcement, and enhanced care for victims of abuse.

Among the mourners, archbishops, bishops, schools under the 5-county diocese and community members, all coming from across the state.

"Archbishop Nelson Perez of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia will be presiding at this mass of Christian burial," said Matt Kirby, Allentown Diocese. "Bishop Schlert, the current bishop of Allentown, will be the homilist."

And some people had a personal connection with Cullen.

For Carolyn Wood, the former bishop confirmed her two sons.

She, her husband and students from Saint Ignatius Loyola Regional School in Berks County drove more than an hour to pay their respects and say goodbye.

"We're here because Bishop Colin came to us school and our parish to confirm our students in many years in the past," said Carolyn. "And he confirmed my oldest two sons. So he has a special place in our heart."

We do know that a letter of condolences was sent by Pope Francis.

The funeral will end around 12:30 p.m.

Cullen will then be buried in the bishop's crypt at the resurrection cemetery in Allentown.