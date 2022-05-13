S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Friday was opening day at Dorney Park, and families are back for another season.
Since 1884, the amusement park has been a place for people of all ages to enjoy, including 74-year-old Cliff Herring.
"Love this place, it's a lot of fun," said Herring, of Whitehall Township. "For me, it's like recreation. And it's just a real joy to be here."
Believe it or not, Herring is Dorney Park's first ever season pass holder. The proof is in the top, right corner of his pass -- "No. 000001."
"In November of 1983, it was announced that Dorney Park was going to sell their first...season passes, for the first time ever in their history," Herring said. "I got here at 8:30, the office was to open at 9, so I was the first one in line."
And he is back again for another season.
He says there's so much he loves about the park, but he did have his heart set on one ride, Thunderhawk.
He made the first go of the season, in the front row, too.
It's not the only coaster people have at the top of their list.
"Hopefully Steel Force opens back up, because that's one of (my son's) favorite rides, but probably going on Hydra," said Josh Bryant, another park visitor.
And you'll find something for everyone at the family-friendly park.
"They're going to see a lot of their favorite rides running, a lot of different items, whether it's food and beverage, or whether it's merchandise games," said Ryan Eldredge, public relations and communications for Dorney Park.
He says park employees are ready to hit the ground running.
"The last few years have been a really, really big challenge. And we're just grateful that the Lehigh Valley has stuck with us and that, you know, they're willing to come back this year, and that we've kind of been able to navigate some of those challenges," Eldredge said.