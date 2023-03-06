A former state representative and the former leader of a local community college has died.

Donald Snyder died Saturday at the age of 71, his family tells 69 News. He passed away at home after several years of health complications.

Snyder was the president of Lehigh Carbon Community College from 2000-2013, when he retired a few months earlier than planned due to health concerns. He was diagnosed with cancer not long after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.

Before that, Snyder served in the state Legislature from 1981-2000, representing the 134th District of Pennsylvania.

He was also a member of the board of PBS 39, the Lehigh County Historical Society, Good Shepherd, Boy Scout’s Minsi Trail Council and many others.

Local leaders paid tribute to Snyder Monday.

"He was such a great dedicated public servant," said Lehigh County Judge Douglas Reichley.

"He was a very much respected by his colleagues. He was, you know, a very friendly, affable guy," said former congressman Charlie Dent.

"He was a spiritual man. And he was an honorable man," said Sara Glassman, a former legislative aide to Snyder.

Reichley says he worked alongside him closely in the state House.

"One thing has always stuck out about Don was his humility, very humble guy, but also very highly regarded for his honesty and being straightforward and his leadership," Reichley said.

Dent says Synder was a mentor.

"I just remember having a lot of fun on the House floor, talking with him about the various things we need to discuss," Dent said.

"Don was pretty good about this, you know, kind of helping guide me through some of the issues that were really affecting our community."

His colleagues say he was a spiritual man and dedicated to tackling homelessness, going so far as spending time on the streets of Allentown.

Former legislative assistant Glassman remembers what came of his efforts.

"He had pocket pamphlets made up that listed all of the places that people could go for food, for shelter, for any kind of problems that they were having within the city of Allentown," Glassman said.