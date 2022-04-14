ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some Allentown residents were outraged after a video surfaced on Facebook.
According to the Morning Call, that 11-second video allegedly shows Oscar Ortiz, at the time a member of Allentown's Council of Youth, using a racial slur.
Ortiz is the chief operating officer of the Ortiz Ark Foundation. It's a non-profit that links families and communities with resources they need like food, education, and health services.
Once the video circulated, the Foundation released a statement. They say the video was "edited" and it doesn't reflect the situation or the truth. They said they want to reassure everyone they don't condone racism.
The statement says there is a complete video which was recorded by their 24-hour monitoring system. 69 News has not been able to confirm the existence of that video.
On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Matt Tuerk had Ortiz removed from the Allentown Council of Youth, citing his authority granted by the Home Rule Charter.
His memo to the City Council stated "I am removing Oscar Ortiz from the Allentown Council of Youth effective immediately. The City of Allentown will not tolerate any racism or hate. There is no room for people in official positions in my administration who choose to use hateful and offensive language."