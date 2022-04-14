Allentown City Hall

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's mayor has removed the leader of a non-profit from a city youth council due to an alleged racial slur.

Oscar Ortiz heads the Ortiz Ark Foundation.

A video surfaced on Facebook Wednesday, which reportedly shows Ortiz using a racial slur.

In a memo to the City Council, Mayor Matt Tuerk announced Thursday afternoon that he is removing Ortiz from Allentown's "Council of Youth."

In the memo, Tuerk writes "The City of Allentown will not tolerate any racism or hate."

The Ortiz Ark Foundation, according to its website, helps "under-served families in the community."

The foundation refutes the video, saying it was edited, and does not reflect "the situation or the truth."

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you