ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's mayor has removed the leader of a non-profit from a city youth council due to an alleged racial slur.
Oscar Ortiz heads the Ortiz Ark Foundation.
A video surfaced on Facebook Wednesday, which reportedly shows Ortiz using a racial slur.
In a memo to the City Council, Mayor Matt Tuerk announced Thursday afternoon that he is removing Ortiz from Allentown's "Council of Youth."
In the memo, Tuerk writes "The City of Allentown will not tolerate any racism or hate."
The Ortiz Ark Foundation, according to its website, helps "under-served families in the community."
The foundation refutes the video, saying it was edited, and does not reflect "the situation or the truth."