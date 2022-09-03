HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County.

Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.

Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday, September 5, 2022.

The head-on collision happened on Airport Road South, just south of Catasaqua Road, at around 11:02 p.m.

Police have not confirmed how many people were involved in the accident, but at least two were taken to the hospital.

A photographer for 69 News says one of the people involved in the crash was arrested at the scene.

PSP Bethlehem is investigating.