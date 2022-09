HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- At least two people were injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County.

The head-on collision happened on Airport Road South, just south of Catasaqua Road, around 11:00 p.m.

Police have not confirmed how many people were involved in the accident, but at least two were taken to the hospital.

A photographer for 69 News says one of the people involved in the crash was arrested at the scene.

PSP Bethlehem is investigating.