Andrew Burke had his head shaved inside the Steel Club in Hellertown at the St. Baldrick's Foundation head-shaving event. He is one of more than 10 people shaving their heads to raise money for childhood cancer research.

"I feel great," said Burke.

The money is supporting the Arden Quinn Bucher Fund, a St. Baldrick's Hero Fund charity.

"Like actually doing it, it feels great to know I've done something. I've physically done something and I know I'm going to help a lot more people," said Burke.

Amy Bucher shaved her head 12 years ago. Bucher's daughter, Arden, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma in 2007.

"Although she fought really hard, we unfortunately lost her in 2008," said Bucher.

Now Bucher is sharing her family's story and legacy, which she said is one of hope. She said the event has grown over the years.

"I'm hoping people come away inspired, much more aware of the fact that what we're doing is important and it is changing and saving lives," said Bucher.

Susan Heard with St. Baldrick's Foundation said this event has raised more than $100,000.

"That's the kind of money and funding that's required to really fuel the research that's still needed," said Heard.

"It does bring communities together and we're helping change the world one little bit at a time," said Bucher.