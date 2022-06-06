SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Future doctors and nurses are getting a first-hand look at what their careers will entail.
Monday was Health Care Explorers Day at Saint Thomas More School in Salisbury Township.
The event was held for 7th graders.
Volunteers from the Lehigh Valley Health Network, Emmaus Animal Hospital, and other health care systems set up tables inside the school's gym.
Students got to try their hands at demonstrations in different fields.
"We get to dissect, look at part of a brain, perform CPR, test their reaction time. It's all a very privileged experience," said 7th grader Quinn Driscoll.
This is the 8th year for the event.
It started out as a field trip to Lehigh Valley Hospital, but these past few years, it's been held at the school due to COVID.