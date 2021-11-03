S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It's been one of the biggest controversial topics surrounding COVID-19 shots: "Should children be vaccinated?"
While some parents believe their child between the ages of 5 and 11 should not get the shot, as of Wednesday the Center for Disease Control says it's now recommended.
The recommendation by the CDC would mean that 28 million children in the United States would have the opportunity to be vaccinated. And for those families that are on board, hospitals and health care providers in the Lehigh Valley are ready.
"We have a couple of different options for you to be able to get your child vaccinated, you can call your pediatric office, if you see one of our St. Luke's pediatric providers or one of our family practice providers and they can help you schedule," said Leslie Johnson, Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator at St. Luke's.
Some children with St. Luke's University Health Network had the opportunity to be vaccinated as early as Wednesday.
The Lehigh Valley Health Network says it's ready for this age group as well.
"We have a number of clinics that are definitely ready and can accommodate children, we also have the in-hospital clinics up north that can accommodate children, and one other group is our pediatric practices," said Terry Burger, director of the infection control and prevention department at LVHN.
"They will be able to go to our website, pick a location and a time and they will all be scheduled appointments."