Some researchers are now suggesting that getting a colonoscopy done to screen for cancer may not be as effective as previously thought.

A landmark study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that people who got a colonoscopy done compared to those who didn't were only at 18 percent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer with no other potential risk factors, but one local expert says it's still worth it.

"We're able to find small pile ups that can be removed at the time of colonoscopy. And it is really colon pile ups that are what causes colon cancer so remove the colon pile ups and then you don't get cancer," said Dr. Linda Lapos, Chief of the Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

While some studies suggest that the effectiveness of getting a screening done is minimal, Lapos says there's simply not enough research to change methods of screening just yet.

"The results are not as quite as clear as they are on many studies that have been done here in the U.S., all the new and former studies done in the U.S. indicate that colonoscopy is the gold standard," Lapos said.

Other studies have suggested that colonoscopy screening can reduce the risk of dying from colon cancer by 68 percent. Lapos says cancer screening can be used as a preventive measure for people 45 years and older.

"Unfortunately, we've seen so many patients who decide not to have a current colonoscopy. They end up having more symptoms and end up having colon cancer," Lapos said.