Whether you bought them or got them from the government, there are a number of brands of at-home COVID tests hanging out in closets across the country.

But the problem is the tests don't last forever.

"The expiration date is in May 2022," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.

Experts say when the tests were originally produced they were only meant to last for four to six months. But don't throw away that expired test just yet. Doctors say some test makers have submitted additional stability data to the FDA, which has taken action.

"What we now know is that in many cases these tests can be extended beyond the expiration date," Jahre said.

So how to you know if your test is okay to use? Just ask Google.

Jahre took us to the FDA website to see which tests had their expiration dates extended.

We checked out two brands, Binax Now and iHealth.

"They have both been extended for 15 months," Jahre said.

Jahre says the FDA constantly updates the list and can be used as a resource when buying an at-home test to make sure you get one with the longest shelf life.

"And I would actually use them when they are symptoms that are most compatible with COVID," such as a sore throat and sinus congestion, Jahre said.

Jahre says to make sure your test has a valid control line. If you test positive, contact your doctor.

