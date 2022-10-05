WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Due to the near-drought conditions in our area for much of the summer, health experts say the fall allergy season is expected to be severe.

During the spring and summer months pharmacies can anticipate loads of people coming in for allergy medicine. Whitehall pharmacist Bahar Khalighi says even though summer is over, don't get rid of your tissues and eye drops just yet.

“This time of year with ragweed, it could still have high levels, especially in the morning, so try to limit your outdoor activities to the afternoon or evening, if possible,” said Khalighi.

According to AccuWeather's fall allergy forecast, Pennsylvanians can expect to see a harsh allergy season due to "the high levels of ragweed, mold spores and dust mites teaming up to cause lots of runny noses, and itchy eyes."

“If you're having a lot of nasal symptoms, nasal spray would be better. Something like Flonase or Xyzal, and then there's also antihistamines that you can take,” said Khalighi.

Khalighi says people with severe allergies and asthma can do small things to relieve their symptoms.

“So it can come inside with your clothing, on your hair, or if you are very sensitive to that, it would be a good idea to remove your shoes when you get home, also to change your clothes before you go to bed,” said Khalighi.

Although ragweed tends to reach its highest levels in September, health care experts say to remain diligent until cold temperatures arrive in late November or early December.