Since 1990, Pennsylvania has the dubious distinction of having the most cases of Lyme disease in the country, according to CDC data.
During this Lyme Disease Awareness Month, health experts are reminding everyone to protect themselves.
"Pennsylvania has been and remains a hotbed of Lyme disease and it doesn't look like this year is going to be an exception to that," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, with St. Luke's University Health Network.
Little teeny creatures, not much bigger than a speck of dirt, can cause so much trouble - Lyme disease.
"It absolutely is no joke," said Dorothy Leland, the Vice President of LymeDisease.org.
Leland says most people don't even think about it until it's too late.
"You have to recognize that it's a problem that's worth your attention and so then you have to prepare yourself. You have to wear the right kind of clothing, use appropriate repellant," Leland said.
You can find what repellants work for your family on the EPA website. But you also need to make sure you know what a tick looks like.
"That's why it's important to not only inspect yourself but to have others inspect you, to wash and take a shower after you come in from outdoors and yes, obviously wearing proper clothing," Jahre said.
And it's not just we humans who need to be concerned about ticks and Lyme disease. Make sure you take care of your furry friends, especially after they've been in the woods or anywhere with a lot of trees and high grass.
"They're just like a tick magnet, lots of times, and ticks can come into your house, some people think, 'oh well if I don't go outside I'll be ok,' but those pets can bring them into your house," Leland said.
Experts agree - it's much better to try to prevent Lyme disease with some of these tips, then to try to cure it.