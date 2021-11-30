Health officials in the Lehigh Valley say the start of the holiday season brought with it a significant spike in COVID hospitalizations.
At the time of this report, LVHN has 230 COVID patients, an increase of 37% in just 10 days. St. Luke's is reporting 185, a 32% increase in just under a week.
"We have the highest hospitalization rates that we have seen since we had the peak approximately a year ago in December," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, with St. Luke's.
Health officials say roughly 80 percent of COVID hospitalizations and 95 percent of COVID patients in the ICU are people who are unvaccinated.
The spike comes at a time when hospitals say they are dealing with staff shortages and a backlog of procedures postponed because of the pandemic. Officials say they're also bracing for a possible "twindemic" of COVID and the flu.
That's why health officials are urging people to stay vigilant during the holidays, with hand washing, wearing masks, social distancing, and vaccination.
Another precaution is testing, no matter what your vaccination status.
"Now people can get over-the-counter rapid tests that are antigen tests, if they are planning a get together, whether it's the holidays or some other event, it's another strategy that they can employ testing before they go," said Dr. Tomothy Friel with LVHN.
Both health networks say they are monitoring the case numbers very carefully and are considering changes to procedures, and even policies like visitation in order to keep people safe.