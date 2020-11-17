You may have noticed some advertisements lately urging people to get immunized. In the Lehigh Valley, 20 LANTA buses are wrapped with banners promoting vaccinations.
The push is due to pediatricians noticing that there has been a sharp decline in children getting vaccinated.
"We want to assure you that it's safe to do," said Dr. Will Keough, with the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Keough encouraged parents to contact their pediatrican's office to learn more about steps being taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including masking, telemedicine for sick children, separating ill children, and temperature checks among other measures.
The state Department of Health teamed up with the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Pennsylvania Immunization Coalition to try and boost immunization numbers.
From June 2019 to June 2020, immunizations dropped in some age groups as much as 70 percent. It picked up a little in the summer, but as COVID-19 cases rise again, there's concern it'll drop again.
"It is safe to bring your children into the physician, actually, there's a danger they will get a vaccine-preventable disease if they don't come in and get their vaccines," said Dr. Cynthia DeMuth, Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at UPMC Pinnacle. "Measles frightens us the most, because it's highly contagious."
"Measles causes brain damage, in the most severe form, we certainly don't want that," Dr. Keough said.
There's also polio, the mumps, chicken pox and many more, all preventable through vaccination.
"We're victims of our own success. When people don't see these diseases, they forget about them, and how serious they used to be," said Dr. DeMuth.
Experts are also encouraging everyone over 6 months old to get the flu shot.
"We do what we call cocooning," said Dr. DeMuth.
Cocooning means vaccinating everyone around the baby.
"So we're protecting the baby from getting the flu by protecting all of their contacts," Dr. DeMuth said.