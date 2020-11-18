ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Record numbers of positive coronavirus cases continue in Pennsylvania.
State officials say they are keeping up with the testing.
"Currently over 5 million tests to over 40% of Pennsylvania's population have been accomplished," said Michael Huff, director of testing and contact tracing at the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
But they're having trouble reaching the people that are testing positive, possibly creating a greater spread of the virus. In Allentown, the Allentown Health Bureau received a report of 200 positive cases this week.
Cases are coming in faster than staff can keep up with.
"The only way we are going to stop this virus from spreading is if folks as quickly as possible who are positive stay away from others," said Allentown Health Director Vicky Kistler.
Officials say people should download the COVID Alert PA app on their phone, but also answer calls from contact tracers.
They know some may not answer the phone from a number they don't recognize, but health department officials say they are leaving voicemail messages.
"Time is of the essence, identifying contacts and insuring they do not interact with others is critical to protect communities from spread," Huff said.
Health officials say another reason they believe people are not answering the call is due to public trust. They want people to know that medical information is kept confidential and contacts are only told they may have been exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID.