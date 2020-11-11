A lot of people are enjoying eating outside, but with the seasons changing, restaurant owners need to change the way they operate once again.
"We knew come the rainy weather, come the fall that we were going to have to do something," said Porters' Pub co-owner Larry Porter.
The owners of Porters' Pub in Easton say they started looking for a tent set-up over the summer, and they just finished building a 30-by-30-foot outdoor tent dining space.
Ventilation is the key, according to healthcare professionals.
"You really do need to ensure the space you are creating meets the criteria, creating free exchange of air, good ventilation," said Dr. Timothy Friel with Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Porters' is keeping at least three sides of the tent open, which helps move the air, and doctors encourage everyone to look for places creating that type of air flow. This can be with open walls, or closed walls with an air filtration system. The more cross air flow the better.
"If in those circumstances there is someone who has COVID-19 infection, they are less likely to transmit the virus because the virus, the droplets, etc. are quickly dispersed from the air," Friel said.
So with great air flow, tables six feet apart, and four heaters "it's like summertime under here. It's very comfortable and we really are hoping that this is going to carry us through the winter since we're not going to be able to use our indoor dining so much," Porter said.