ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Football season is in full swing, and game day snacks are on many menus.

Wings, dip, and chips. All the classics have a lot of calories, but some healthier alternatives can help curb those cravings.

If you're making wings this weekend, diet experts recommend baking instead of frying.

Less oil means fewer calories.

Also, if you like dip with your chips, try making your own.

Store bought dips often include a lot of sugar.

Experts say some indulgence on game day is okay, as long as your prepare by eating well the week before.