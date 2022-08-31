PALMER TWP., Pa. - There's still no decision on a proposal to build two warehouses on Van Buren Road in Palmer Township, Northampton County.

A conditional use hearing resumed Tuesday night before the township supervisors for two distribution buildings at 1492 Van Buren Road.

The plan from developer Abe Atiyeh, owner of Exchange 12 LLC, has drawn heavy criticism from township officials and the public during the multi-session hearing.

No decision was made, and the hearing is set to conclude on Sept. 27, officials said.

Also during Tuesday night's meeting, the supervisors passed a resolution authorizing the fire commission to administer a PEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant to help lessen flooding in the Meadow Avenue area, the township said.

The supervisors' next meeting is Sept. 6.