WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. – An appeal before the Williams Township zoning hearing board for a new Turkey Hill Minit Mart on Morgan Hill Road has been continued until next month.
The appeals application for a dimensional variance would allow for an expansion of the current convenience store and gas station at 55 Morgan Hill Road — a busy spot near Interstate 78's last exit in Pennsylvania before entering New Jersey.
The plan would be to replace and expand the current convenience store with the acquisition of two neighboring parcels. Plans for the expansion include two fast food restaurants, an IHOP and 166 parking spots.
However, Paul Harak, an attorney representing one of the property owners selling to Turkey Hill, questioned if the sales agreement between the parties had expired.
According to Harak, the sales agreement was signed in February 2019 and Turkey Hill had 240 days from the date of execution to finalize the agreement.
Jack Zelinka, the attorney for Turkey Hill, said COVID-19 delays were to blame.
"There are still agreements of sale in place," Zelinka said. "When COVID hit, these sales did not happen. That's why we are here. Otherwise, we certainly wouldn't be going forward."
The zoning hearing board's next meeting is set for Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.