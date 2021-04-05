WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners tabled a conditional use remand hearing on a planned special care community during its Monday night workshop meeting.
United Liberty LLC wants to build a 32-unit senior living facility on a 6.4-acre parcel of land at 1995 Schadt Ave. On Sept. 9, 2019, the board denied the proposal, citing numerous issues and concerns. They included parking, sidewalks, a homeowners' association, no agreement with the Coplay Whitehall Sewer Authority and the plan's public access road. That proposal featured a mixture of one- and two-bedroom units, 26-by-60 feet, with a two-car garage. A total of 25% of the property would have remained open space.
After the rejection, United Liberty filed a claim in the Court of Common Pleas, which directed that the case return to the commissioners for another review. Monday night's delay came courtesy of United Liberty.
"The applicant had requested several times to be placed on the agenda," said John Gross, the township's solicitor. "This morning their lawyer let me know they are not ready. They've asked to be put on the June agenda."
Other news
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution for a revised sewage facilities plan for the new land development plan of Eagle View Townes. The project is located at 5266 MacArthur Road.
Finally, the board OK'd a resolution conditionally approving the major subdivision of Whitemak Associates, a subsidiary of Washington Prime Group Inc., which owns Whitehall Mall and land in the surrounding shopping plaza. The move is requested so that the Wells Fargo and Buffalo Wild Wings parcels can be owned by separate entities, according to comments by Frank Clark, township engineer.
In early March, it was reported that Washington Prime Group was potentially preparing to file for bankruptcy as time was running out to avert a default after it skipped an interest payment on its debt, according to Bloomberg. The company is under forbearance with creditors until April 14.