L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A hearing to discuss plans to expand Bethlehem Landfill will resume Thursday morning in Lower Saucon.

The landfill wants to add 275 acres, which would more than double its size.

The township approved rezoning the land for industrial use late last year.

People have expressed concerns about how the expansion will affect their homes as well as the environment.

The hearing will start at 9 a.m. at the Lower Saucon Township building.