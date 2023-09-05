Pennsylvania's House Local Government Committee will hold a hearing Wednesday in the Lehigh Valley on a bill that would, if passed, require builders to provide more details on the impact of construction.

It would also allow many more governments, organizations and individuals to weigh in on proposed development.

The hearing on House Bill 782 will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the headquarters of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, 961 Marcon Blvd., Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

Rep. Mike Schlossberg (D-Lehigh) is a sponsor of the bill. He and Rep. Bob Freeman (D-Northampton) and LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley and LVPC Chairman Steven Glickman and others will testify.

Bill 782 attempts to require developers to provide more information on how "developments of regional and significant impact" will affect communities.

That extends to emergency services, roads, property values, open space, tourism and natural resources.

Bill 782 would also require municipalities to consider input from school districts, counties, neighboring towns, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and any "concerned individuals" who might be affected.

That would allow consideration of "The totality of impacts regarding the proposed land development and the cumulative effect of development on the host municipality and affected municipalities," according to the text of the bill.

The House hearing will run from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the LVPC offices. The hearing is open to the public and will be streamed online.