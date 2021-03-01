EMMAUS, Pa. - With half of our faces covered these days it's gotten harder for some to hear, which is good news for hearing specialists.
"People aren't able to read lips anymore, people aren't able to see facial expressions. All these things are important for communication," said Rachel Anthony, a hearing aid dispenser at East Penn Hearing Center in Emmaus. She says business has been up at least 20% in the last year.
"And masks impede the flow of the sound waves, so things sound muffled and not as clear," Anthony said.
"We're hearing it quite a bit. People coming in saying 'wow I need to get my hearing tested,'" said audiologist Nicole Freemont.
Freemont says she hears that all the time, along with another unexpected COVID-related problem - people are losing their hearing aids.
"People take their masks on and off all the time, don't realize the hearing aid had flipped off, and they lost their hearing aid," Anthony said.
Prolonged hearing deprivation can create other problems, like decreased brain function.
The first thing you can do to figure out if you have a problem is to take a hearing test.
"I suggest the first thing you do is just go for a hearing test. Let's see if you have hearing loss first. What kind of hearing loss?" Anthony said.
"We would look in your ears, we check at every single frequency, and make sure there isn't anything medically wrong with your ears as well," Freemont said.
And rest assured, they'll be happy to sell you hearing aids, if need be.