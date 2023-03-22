EASTON, Pa. - Employees at Hearst Magazines in Easton and three other cities are planning a walkout Thursday afternoon, as union members and business leaders continue to negotiate a new contract.

It is set to take place Thursday at 1 p.m., according to a Twitter post from the Hearst Magazines Media Union. Walkouts are also planned in New York City, Ann Arbor in Michigan, and Birmingham in Alabama.

The union says among the issues in the negotiations include severance, guaranteed annual increases, and wages.

The Hearst Magazines building is located across from City Hall. It publishes magazines such as Bicycling and Runner's World.