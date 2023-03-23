EASTON, Pa. - Employees with Hearst Magazines walked out of their office in Easton Thursday.

The unionized workers are pushing for a new contract.

Employees say they've been working without one for two years.

They want better pay and raises. Another big issue is anti-harassment protections.

Workers want a union representative present during meetings about harassment investigations.

"Having more people in the room would be beneficial to everyone, including management. What if someone mishears something or is unclear about a question. All this mean is, both sides have equal representation," said Hearst Magazines editor Theo Kayler.

"It is unfair of our workers to be working two or three extra jobs. We deserve fair wages for the incredible amount of work that we do here. So passionate, so enthusiastic about the things we do, and we deserve to be compensated fairly," said senior features editor Jennifer Leman.

In addition to the Easton facility, Hearst workers staged walkouts in Alabama, Michigan, and New York City.

Hearst publishes magazines such as "Bicycling" and "Runner's World."