EASTON, Pa. - Pennsylvania, and the entire country, is still reeling, the day after the only Senate debate between John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Yet, the campaigns go on: Oz appeared with Nikki Haley Wednesday, and Fetterman has an event scheduled with David Matthews Wednesday night.

Social media blew up after the debate.

Both campaigns agreed to allow the Lieutenant Governor to use closed captioning as he recovers from his stroke.

"I wish him well, but at the same time, this was a job interview," said former Congressman Charlie Dent. "He didn't appear, in my view, fit to serve."

"It was heartbreaking to see a man coming through such a noble struggle," said T.J. Rooney, the former chairman of the Democratic Party of Pennsylvania. "Is he up to and capable of doing the job? The answer is a resounding yes."

Some supporters considered Fetterman's performance a win.

Yet there were members of both parties arguing the opposite, saying it was uncomfortable and wondering how his campaign let him on the stage.

"It was important for John to present himself to the voters," said Rooney. "There are fundamentally profound differences that separate these two candidates."

Oz tried to appeal to moderate voters in many answers.

Fetterman's campaign said he did remarkably well, given he was working with "delayed captions filled with errors."

The company hosting, Nexstar, refuted those claims, adding Fetterman only did one of the two rehearsals he was offered.

Dent believes the Fetterman campaign understated his health challenges.

"Look, I'm not sure if it was the stroke, or if he's a bad debater or doesn't have a good grasp of public policy issues, but that performance was really astonishing, and I would argue disqualifying. He seemed confused and frustrated," said Dent.

Dent brought up there are people who already sent back their mail-in ballots before the debate.

If you're applying for a mail-in ballot, your county election board needs it by Tuesday, November 1.