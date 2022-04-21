EASTON, Pa. - The State Cafe and Grill in Easton has seen plenty of people come through its door. And now, a sign out front reads "Do Not Enter" and 'Forbidden."
It's all due to a fire that broke out Wednesday. Flames were spotted in the upper half of the building at around 1:45 p.m.
"The roof was on fire. All flames shooting from the roof," said Daniel Barrasso, of Easton.
What remains at the South Fifth Street establishment is a hole in the roof, significant damage, and neighbors that are devastated on their behalf.
"Bill, who is the owner, is fantastic," said Easton resident Randy Stroever. "Everybody who works here is wonderful, so it's heartbreaking that this happened yesterday."
Those we talked to had nothing but good things to say about the restaurant and the people.
"People come from all over to eat there because the food's so good," Barrasso said.
"It's one of the best food spots in Easton," said Derrell Garland, of Easton.
We asked those neighbors what they would say to the owner and staff during this difficult time.
"We love you, we support you, anything you need, let us know. You have a whole bunch of people around here that care about you and will do anything you need to help you," Stroever said.
"If you ever need something, the community will help," Garland said.
We're told nobody was injured in the fire. The restaurant shared that they'll know in the coming days how long it will take to rebuild the restaurant.