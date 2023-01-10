Heartland Healthcare Services has posted a notice that it will cut 71 jobs in Lehigh County.



The State of Pennsylvania has posted a WARN Notice that Heartland will close its 7010 Snowdrift Road, Upper Macungie Township, location. WARN notices, for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, are required by federal law to give workers and communities notice of certain business closings and layoffs.



The cuts at Heartland will be effective Feb. 28, according to the notice, which is on the state Department of Labor & Industry's website.



Heartland runs pharmacies at long-term care facilities, according to its website. 69 News has asked the company for details on the local cuts.



The company was founded in 1994 and has long-term care pharmacies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida, according to the Heartland website. It serves 10 states, dispensing more than 300,000 prescriptions monthly.