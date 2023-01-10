Heartland Healthcare Services has posted a notice that it will cut 71 jobs in Lehigh County.
The State of Pennsylvania has posted a WARN Notice that Heartland will close its 7010 Snowdrift Road, Upper Macungie Township, location. WARN notices, for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, are required by federal law to give workers and communities notice of certain business closings and layoffs.
The cuts at Heartland will be effective Feb. 28, according to the notice, which is on the state Department of Labor & Industry's website.
Heartland runs pharmacies at long-term care facilities, according to its website. 69 News has asked the company for details on the local cuts.
The company was founded in 1994 and has long-term care pharmacies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida, according to the Heartland website. It serves 10 states, dispensing more than 300,000 prescriptions monthly.
Heartland Healthcare Services reports 71 job cuts, closing in Lehigh County
Heartland Healthcare Services has posted a notice that it will cut 71 jobs in Lehigh County.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Lehigh Valley News
- Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom
- Heartland Healthcare Services reports 71 job cuts, closing in Lehigh County
- Forks Twp. Supervisor announces run for Northampton County Council
- County Executive McClure names new prison public safety administrator
- How much longer will Route 611 be closed in Delaware Water Gap?
- Mexican restaurant chain expanding with second Lehigh Valley location
- How to get CPR, AED training
- Atiyeh's Bethlehem property touted as site of future LV Steam charter school
- Case moves forward against ex-chief accused in fire department theft
- Retired Northampton County judge announces bid for district attorney
Berks Area News
- Berks selected as first pilot site for national COVID-19 Home Test to Treat program
- How to get CPR, AED training
- Reading Hospital to offer mobile mammography appointments to the community
- PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Farm Show 2023
- Brandywine Heights unveils new middle school esports lab
- State Rep. Jim Gregory calls for Rozzi to resign amid broken 'bonds of trust'
- Reading residents to have input on possible 1-way streets
- Donna Reed appointed president of Reading City Council
- Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski
- Exeter Twp. hires township manager at $110K salary
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom
- Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
- Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
- In-N-Out Burger expanding east of Texas, 1st stop Tennessee
- Damar Hamlin's toy drive: What's the plan for the $8.6M?
- Stocks drift higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms
- French PM unveils pension changes, unions call for strikes
- Outdoor Retailer returns to Utah while top brands boycott
- Biden, Trudeau talk Haiti, trade at Mexico City summit
- 6 Ways to Set Financial Boundaries
Entertainment News
- Rooney Mara almost quit acting after an early bad experience
- How ‘True Lies’ Pays Homage to Its Film Inspiration & More Reasons to Tune In
- Anna Kendrick is embarrassed about not leaving her abusive relationship sooner
- Why ‘1923’ Star Sebastian Roché Apologized to Indigenous Cast on First Day of Filming
- NFL Playoffs 2023 Wild Card Weekend TV Schedule
- Tom Hanks says he wrestles with authenticity in his movie career
- ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 2: Terrifying Dragons, Epic Guest Stars & the Heroic Journey Ahead
- RAW: TOM BRADY & GISELE FTX STOCK WILL PROBABLY GET WIPED OUT
- Miley Cyrus’ eighth studio album will drop this March
- ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Trailer: John Corbett Joins Sophie’s Complicated Love Life (VIDEO)