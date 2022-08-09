BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As the late great Glenn Fry once sang, "the heat is on." For musicians at Musikfest, Mother Nature is part of the band.

"We put a little more effort into it because you might get a little more exhausted. It just takes a little more effort," said guitarist Grant Weitzel of Lehighton.

He does say there is an advantage to playing his guitar in the heat and humidity.

"I actually think it makes it a little smoother. It's better than having cold hands," he added.

For the band "Lone Tree," performing in an East Coast August heat wave is an out-of-their element experience.

"We are based in Nairobi, Kenya and unlike what people expect, it's actually perfect year-round."

17-year-old guitarist Silas Piper isn't kidding. Highs this week in the western African country are 75. So adjusting to the less-than-perfect conditions is a lesson in showmanship.

"You don't want to look sweaty and like you want to be presentable and want to look fresh and clean," he said.

From looking clean to singing clear. It's a constant challenge for lead singer Teresa Sanders, as this is their last show of their very muggy American tour.

"We were in DC recently and I have asthma and it gets worse and it affects my singing as well," she said.

The 17-year old adds she hydrates with water and plenty of tea.

As for drummer Gabe Gebremedhin, the conditions can be a bit of showstopper, as slick drum sticks have flown from his hands while playing.

"Would you rather have it like this 90 and humid or 50?" I asked.

"50 any day, absolutely," he said.

Musikfest does have extra water and oversized fans for the stage shows.