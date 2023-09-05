ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tuesday's heat may have kept some Allentown School District students from a full, fifth day of school, but it didn't keep some from the basketball court at Cedar Beach Park.
"It's real hot out here," said Oped Lockhart. "We got dismissed early 'cause of the heat."
At Catasauqua Park, a 35-and-up basketball league didn't decide to cancel; organizers pushed players to show.
"A lot of the players are making sure that guys on the roster show up, so they have more than five or six guys to play," said Jim Butler. "Our team tonight had 8, so it was easy to sub in and sub out."
Hydration, everyone agrees, is key on days like this.
"I got two bottles of water, finished it completely in less than an hour. It's way too hot for this," added Lockhart. "Gotta bring some spare shirts because you sweat a lot."
"Drinking my Gatorade, Sprite," said Unisa Camara.
It's warm inside some of the district's schools. That's why ASD officials say they plan to dismiss early the rest of the week.
"It's a little crazy," remarked Alexis Freedman, a parent. "We didn't expect this, definitely not prepared for this."
It's an unexpected afternoon pickup for parents, all due to 90-degree temps with a real feel of 101, according to the district. Work is still being completed to bring air conditioning to all ASD schools, officials say.
To help people beat the heat, Cedar Beach Pool, which is normally closed this time of year, will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The spray parks at The Old Fairgrounds Playground and Valania Park will also be open all week for kids looking to cool off after their shortened school days.
The question now is if the early dismissal will impact Friday night football. That decision, we're told, will be made sometime Wednesday.