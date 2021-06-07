ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's that kind of heat that makes you feel like you're going to melt. It even looks it sometimes.
A game of tag on the splashpad on 5th Street in Allentown kept two kids busy, and cool.
"It's helpful because they can get out the house. They're able to get out of the house we're not stuck in one area with some kind of quarantine and now everything is getting the way it is it's good to be available to them because it is getting really hot," said Jose Flores of Allentown.
It's good even for the grown ups.
"No I put my head in there a little bit. I'm wearing some nice shoes I guess," Flores said.
"To be here was great to be honest because some people can't afford it so it's good just to be out here and get caught up because it is pretty hot out here," said Lala Golden, of Allentown.
It was all about getting out of the house and spending some quality mommy and me time for Lala and Aaliyah, who had plans to glisten from the water, instead of sweat.
"It's really hot outside so you're going to have to be careful it's really hot you don't want to be sweaty," Aaliyah said.
That's certainly no fun.
As for the rest of the summer, for these two this is where it's at.
"We're definitely going to need it. This year seems like it's going to be extremely hot," Lala said.