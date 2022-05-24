BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A heavy metal concert is coming to Musikfest.
Disturbed will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 10, ArtsQuest announced Tuesday.
The four-man band has released seven studio albums, with five debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They've had 11 No. 1 singles and have sold more than 16 million records worldwide.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
Musikfest 2022 is set for Aug. 5-14. This year's lineup includes Ja Rule & Ashanti, Kip Moore, Ziggy Marley – A Live Tribute to His Father, Olga Tañón, Counting Crows, Willie Nelson & Family, Kelsea Ballerini, ALABAMA and Poison, as well as Boyz II Men on preview night, Aug. 4.