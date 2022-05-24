Disturbed band photo Musikfest
Photo: Travis Shinn

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A heavy metal concert is coming to Musikfest.

Disturbed will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage on Wednesday, Aug. 10, ArtsQuest announced Tuesday.

The four-man band has released seven studio albums, with five debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. They've had 11 No. 1 singles and have sold more than 16 million records worldwide.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

Musikfest 2022 is set for Aug. 5-14. This year's lineup includes Ja Rule & Ashanti, Kip Moore, Ziggy Marley – A Live Tribute to His Father, Olga Tañón, Counting Crows, Willie Nelson & Family, Kelsea Ballerini, ALABAMA and Poison, as well as Boyz II Men on preview night, Aug. 4.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you