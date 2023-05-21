BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Police are so far being tight-lipped about an incident that drew a massive emergency response near Saint Luke's Fountain Hill campus.

The video shows how things looked near Saint Luke's early Sunday morning.

Police officers from multiple agencies were called to the scene, including the Lehigh County Field Communications trailer.

Roads in the area were shut down.

At one point, drones were seen set up along the street.

Authorities have yet to confirm what the heavy police response was for.