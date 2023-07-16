FORKS TWP., Pa. - Heavy rains caused flooding in Bushkill Park in Northampton County Sunday morning.

Photos of the scene showed multiple buildings throughout the park at least partly underwater. Roads near the park were also partially flooded.

The park also saw flooding in 2018, and in 2004.

This comes as crews in other parts of Northampton County rescued vehicles from floodwaters after heavy rain moved through the area.

In a Facebook post, the county said there was severe flash flooding in the Slate Belt, including Lower Mount Bethel Township. Numerous roads were flooded and impassable in Lower Mount Bethel Sunday morning, the county said.

"Northampton County Emergency Management asks that you drive with extreme caution today, and that you DO NOT attempt to drive through flooded roadways," the county said in its Facebook post.

The Forks Township Fire Department says crews responded to multiple water rescue calls after vehicles attempted to enter flooded roadways Sunday morning. The fire department is reminding people to never drive around barricades or enter any water-covered roadways.

There were no reports of injuries in those incidents.

Homes, vehicles, and roads were damaged in parts of Northampton County Sunday morning.